Mayer Brown Selects Finance Partner As Next Chair

Mayer Brown LLP announced on Tuesday that it has tapped a structured finance partner based in New York and Chicago to succeed its chair of nine years.
Jon D. Van Gorp...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now