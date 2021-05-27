Ashurst Elects UK Corporate Head As New Chair

Ashurst announced Thursday that it has elected its U.K. corporate leader Karen Davies to be the firm's new global chair, succeeding Ben Tidswell when he retires from the partnership in July...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now