Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Betterment Taps Bank Of America Atty As CCO

By Clarice Silber · June 1, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT

Investing and savings platform Betterment LLC has tapped former Bank of America Corp. executive Brian Woldow to serve as its new chief compliance officer.

Betterment spokeswoman Danielle Shechtman told Law360 Pulse...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. CLOs See More Data Privacy Laws As Key Trend For 2021 In-House
  2. Why The 'S' In ESG Will Loom Large In 2021In-House
  3. What GCs Should Consider As They Hire Remote AttysIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority