Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Bar Investigating AG Paxton Over Election Lawsuits

By Katie Buehler · June 9, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT

The State Bar of Texas is investigating whether Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including his controversial appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court,...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Why Legal Access Requires Rule Revisions — And Atty Buy-InCourts
  2. How Robbins Geller Kept A Suit Against Rite Aid In CourtCourts
  3. Texas Bar Investigating AG Paxton Over Election LawsuitsCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority