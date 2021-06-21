Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Timber Scam Case Built On Falsities, Baker Donelson Says

By Andrew Strickler · June 21, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT

A receiver for a multimillion-dollar timber business Ponzi scheme exaggerates the scam's impact on victims and unfairly blames Baker Donelson for the actions of an "unaffiliated" investment fund headed by two...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest mid-law trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Spencer Fane's Pat Whalen On Growth, Keys To SuccessMid-Law
  2. Thompson Coe's Shawn Phelan On Weathering A Tough YearMid-Law
  3. Burr & Forman Adds Diversity Chief From Kilpatrick Mid-Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority