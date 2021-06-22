Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miles & Stockbridge Adds Transactional Tax Principal

By Emma Cueto · June 22, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT

Mid-Atlantic firm Miles & Stockbridge has added a transactional tax attorney as a principal in its Baltimore office.

In an announcement Monday, the firm said that Michael J. Fellerman will join...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest mid-law trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Mid-Law Sees Wave Of New Diversity Pipeline ProgramsMid-Law
  2. Burr & Forman Adds Diversity Chief From Kilpatrick Mid-Law
  3. Robinson Bradshaw Attracts 8 Attys To Its NC OfficesMid-Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority