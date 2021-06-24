Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Steptoe Adds Ex-SEC Official Amid Partner Hiring Spree

By Justin Wise · June 24, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT

A former deputy director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's trading and markets division is returning to the private sector as a partner at Steptoe & Johnson LLP, the latest...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. LawVision's Michael Short On What's Killing Firm Merger TalksModern Lawyer
  2. Like It Or Not, Law Firms' Hands Are Tied On Atty RaisesModern Lawyer
  3. Willkie Strikes $50M Litigation Funding Deal With LongfordModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority