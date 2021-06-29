Milbank Taps AmEx VP As Chief Diversity Officer

Milbank LLP has hired the former vice president for global diversity at American Express as its first global chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, the firm said Tuesday.
Mikeisha Anderson Jones...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now