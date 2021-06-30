Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jones Day, Stroock & Stroock Jump On Pay Raise Trend

By Emily Lever · June 30, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT

Jones Day LLP and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP were the latest firms to announce pay hikes for associates, matching the prevailing rate catching on throughout BigLaw, the firms confirmed...

