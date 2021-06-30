Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Turns Away Ex-Fox Rothschild Aide's Assault Case

By Alexis Shanes · June 30, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT

The Third Circuit on Wednesday shut down a former Fox Rothschild LLP legal assistant's bid to appeal dismissed claims in her case alleging that an ex-firm attorney sexually assaulted her and...

