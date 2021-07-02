Fla. Atty Disciplined For Failing To Manage Staff

A Live Oaks attorney was reprimanded and ordered to pay recovery costs by the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday over her failure to properly manage her firm's staff or perform meaningful...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now