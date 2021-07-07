Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Max Kohlenberg On Firm's Day Pitney Merger, RI Trusts Laws

By Sameer Rao · July 7, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT

Few law firm merger announcements include ringing endorsements from sitting elected officials. Yet Day Pitney LLP's statement on its completed merger with Providence-based trusts and estates boutique Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg LLP...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Connecticut legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Mintz Atty On Steering Quantum-Si's $1.46B Go-Public DealConnecticut Pulse
  2. Fraud Charges Cost Conn. Lawmaker Committee PostsConnecticut Pulse
  3. Attys Get Real About Mental Health At Conn. ConferenceConnecticut Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority