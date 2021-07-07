Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Seyfarth Snags Ex-GAO Atty For Its Gov't Contracts Team

By Melissa Angell · July 7, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT

Seyfarth Shaw LLP announced Wednesday that it has hired a former deputy assistant general counsel from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Stephanie Magnell joins the firm's government contracts practice as counsel...

