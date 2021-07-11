Miami-Dade Shuts Ailing Courthouse After Engineer's Report

Miami-Dade County's civil courthouse was shut down Friday after an engineer's report prompted by the recent condominium collapse in nearby Surfside recommended closing several floors and making repairs quickly.
The engineer's...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now