Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Where Have All The Associates Gone?

By Aebra Coe · July 26, 2021, 10:02 AM EDT

Nonpartner attorney headcounts declined slightly across the Law360 400 last year amid the pandemic, leaving many law firms scrambling for associate talent that seems to be evaporating even as many firms...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest California legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Where Have All The Associates Gone?California Pulse
  2. A Look At The California Bar's Returning Executive Director California Pulse
  3. Dykema Adds White Collar Litigator In Texas, Calif.California Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority