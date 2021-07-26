Fla. High Court Names Ali Sackett As State Courts Admin

The Florida Supreme Court has appointed the Florida Bar's Ali Sackett as its newest state courts administrator, who supervises nearly 200 employees in operations and intergovernmental relations.
Sackett begins work Sept....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now