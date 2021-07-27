Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Weil To Allow 2 Remote Work Days A Week

By Emily Lever · July 27, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT

Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP will allow attorneys to work remotely on Fridays and one other day of their choice once going into the office becomes mandatory again in the fall,...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Atty Points To Ransomware Attack To Avoid Contempt OrderFlorida Pulse
  2. Holtzman Vogel Opens Fla. Office With Hopping Green AttysFlorida Pulse
  3. Where Have All The Associates Gone?Florida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority