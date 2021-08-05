Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biden Gets First 3rd Circ. Seat As McKee Takes Senior Status

By Jeannie O'Sullivan · August 5, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT

U.S. Circuit Judge Theodore A. McKee, a Clinton appointee, is assuming senior status in a move that marks the Third Circuit's first vacancy during President Joe Biden's administration.

Judge McKee's senior...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Americans' Approval Of Supreme Court Declines, Says Poll Courts
  2. Biden Nominates 1st Openly LGBT Woman To 2nd Circ.Courts
  3. Delaware's State Solicitor Reflects On A Challenging Year Courts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority