Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Womble Lures Baker Donelson's Global Biz, Trade Leaders

By Alyssa Aquino · August 12, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT

Womble Bond Dickinson added the leaders of Baker Donelsen's global business team and international trade practice to its Washington, D.C., office, Womble Bond announced Thursday.

John Scannapieco, who co-led Baker Donelson...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Clients Say They Trust These 32 Firms Most For M&AModern Lawyer
  2. Meet The Atty Turning High Court Decisions Into PoetryModern Lawyer
  3. DLA Piper, Perkins Coie Update Office Return PlansModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority