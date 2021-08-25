Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Duane Morris Isn't Finished Growing In Dallas

By Jessica Corso · August 25, 2021, 11:07 AM EDT

Duane Morris LLP has gone from zero to nine Dallas-based attorneys over the course of six months, and the Dallas office's managing partner tells Law360 Pulse that it was looking to...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Texas Legal Revenues Frozen In During First Half Of 2021Texas Pulse
  2. Duane Morris Isn't Finished Growing In DallasTexas Pulse
  3. Office Snapshot: A Look At Akin Gump's Dallas OutpostTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact