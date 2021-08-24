Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Navy GC Pick Earns $4 Million In Kramer Levin Partner Share

By Justin Wise · August 24, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's selection to be the top lawyer for the U.S. Department of the Navy reported earning more than $4 million from his partner share at Kramer Levin Naftalis &...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Employers Still Hesitant To Mandate Vaccines As Virus SurgesIn-House
  2. How GCs Measure And Show Law Department PerformanceIn-House
  3. Potbelly CLO On Flexibility, Curiosity And ReputationIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact