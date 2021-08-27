Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Atty Suspended For 6 Months Over Multiple Client Failures

By Kevin Penton · August 27, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT

Georgia's highest state court has suspended an attorney for six months after he skipped a hearing, failed to update clients and didn't withdraw from cases as he had promised, according to...

