Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Spencer Fane To Combine With Nashville's Bone McAllester

By Emma Cueto · August 25, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT

Spencer Fane LLP is set to combine with the 40-attorney Nashville, Tennessee, firm Bone McAllester Norton PLLC, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The combination, set to go into effect on Oct....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Law Firms Must Be Decisive With Vaccine MandatesModern Lawyer
  2. Legal Profession Must Look Beyond Lawyers For InnovationModern Lawyer
  3. Law Firm Revenue And Profits Soar Amid Rising DemandModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact