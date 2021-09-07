Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Georgia Governor Taps Atty As Deputy COO

By Emily Sides · September 7, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has named one of his office's deputy executive counsel to also take on the job of deputy chief operating officer — one of several personnel moves announced...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Georgia Governor Taps Atty As Deputy COOGeorgia Pulse
  2. Insurer Wants $13B Surveillance Suit Halted In Ga. CourtGeorgia Pulse
  3. Snapshot: The Latest Ruling In Ga.'s Election Law BattleGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact