Microsoft CLO Brad Smith Appointed Vice Chair

Microsoft Corp. has announced it has promoted its chief legal officer and president, Brad Smith, to serve as vice chair of the company.
"This reflects the unique leadership role that Brad...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now