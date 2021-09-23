Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ENRC Judge Casts Doubt On Gerrard, SFO Conspiracy

By Christopher Crosby · September 23, 2021, 3:39 PM BST

A judge openly questioned Thursday whether Dechert LLP's ex-head of white collar crime conspired with a former Serious Fraud Office director to sap a Kazakh miner for fines and legal fees,...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Former Public Defender Confirmed To NM District Court Courts
  2. NYC Housing Court Mandates Some In-Person AppearancesCourts
  3. Meet The Attys Fighting Georgia's New Voting LawCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact