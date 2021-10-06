Legal Ops Professionals On Confronting 'Tech Terror'

When it comes to implementing the proper legal technology software, coordinating with teams outside of the legal department, understanding stakeholders needs and ensuring the tools are not overly complex can all...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now