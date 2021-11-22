Ex-LeClairRyan GC Gets Nearly 4 Years For Obstruction

The former general counsel of now-defunct law firm LeClairRyan was sentenced to 44 months in prison Monday for lying to federal officials investigating his alleged misappropriation of millions of dollars from...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now