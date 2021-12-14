Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Ga. Law Firm Leader Asks 11th Circ. To Nix His Prison Time

By Rosie Manins · December 14, 2021, 2:42 PM EST

A suspended Georgia attorney convicted of embezzling more than $26 million from his now-defunct real estate law firm and its clients asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to toss his 15-year...

