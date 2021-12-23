Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The Legal Terminology That Stood Out In 2021

By Steven Lerner · December 23, 2021, 1:53 PM EST

Critical rhetoric theory, computable contract and "I'm not a cat" are among the leading new terms and expressions in law from 2021, according to Burton's Legal Thesaurus.

The reference book released...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Meet Remington Atty Replacing Day Pitney In Sandy Hook SuitCourts
  2. High Court Says NCAA Can't Limit Athlete Education PayCourts
  3. Wash. Judge Shortage May Sway T-Mobile Breach Row VenueCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders NEWPrestige Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact