Hogan Lovells Adds Jones Day Project Finance Partner In Fla.

Hogan Lovells snagged its newest partner for its Miami office from Jones Day, where he worked for more than two decades and led the firm's global projects and infrastructure practice....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now