Wyoming State Senator Joins Brownstein's Cheyenne Office

Affie Ellis, an attorney and the first member of the Navajo Nation to be elected to the Wyoming state senate, has joined Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, the firm announced.
Ellis will...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now