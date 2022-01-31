Jones Day, Judge Spar Over Private Docs In Family Leave Suit

A D.C. federal judge repeatedly pushed back Monday against Jones Day's assertion that he's getting too involved in discovery disputes with two married former associates suing the firm over its family...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now