Houston Judge Scolded For 13th Time For Delayed Rulings

Harris County District Judge Ursula Hall has been told once again by an appellate court that she is taking too long to rule on motions pending before her, this time in...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now