Fla. Justices Mull Making Zoom Hearings Permanent

The Florida Supreme Court pondered broader authorization of remote court proceedings post-pandemic on Tuesday, as a workgroup presented a slew of amendments to the rules of practice in the state while...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now