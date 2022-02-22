Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Wilson Elser Paralegal Drops Discriminatory Firing Suit

By Emily Sides · February 22, 2022, 4:54 PM EST

A former paralegal at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP has dropped claims filed in a Georgia federal court last year that the firm violated the Americans with Disabilities Act...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Kirkland Snags $200K Fees From NY In Opioid Surcharge SuitDaily Litigation
  2. Day Pitney Appoints Experienced IP Atty As Litigation ChairDaily Litigation
  3. Meet The Attys In Pa.'s Sprawling Redistricting FightDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact