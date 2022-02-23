Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MoneyGram GC Seeing Digital Adoption Wave

By Elise Hansen · February 23, 2022, 4:06 PM EST

Top-of-mind trends at payments company MoneyGram include digital transformation and blockchain technology, general counsel Robert Villaseñor told Law360 in a conversation shortly after MoneyGram announced a $1.8 billion go-private deal with...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. White Collar Attys To Launch Michael Best DC Consulting ArmIn-House
  2. GCs Without Board Connections? A 'Formula For Disaster'In-House
  3. Albright Says Broadcom Atty's Bluff Helped Sink Transfer BidIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact