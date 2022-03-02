Women Make Up Just 12% Of Attys In PTAB Cases

Among the more than 2,000 firms and entities that appeared in proceedings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board between the fall of 2012 and August 2021, women attorneys made up...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now