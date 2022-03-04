Court Files Offline In Several States After Security Flaw Found

Courts in several states have removed online access to their records after an apparent security flaw in widely used software leaked some 260,000 of the State Bar of California's confidential lawyer...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now