Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Clyde & Co., BLM Vote To Merge In July

By Matt Perez · March 28, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT

Law firms Clyde & Co. LLP and BLM LLP have both voted in favor of a merger that will officially take place in July, the two firms announced on Monday....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2022 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. The Law Firms That Keep Attorneys HappyModern Lawyer
  2. DaVita Hires Morgan Lewis Litigator For Court Battles AheadModern Lawyer
  3. How These Top Firms Make Their Attorneys The HappiestModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact