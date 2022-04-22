Voir Dire: Law360 Pulse's Weekly Quiz

A Florida judge's ruling against the federal mask mandate on public transportation wasn't the only news that rocked the legal industry this week.
Firms made new hires and expanded their services...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now