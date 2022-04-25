Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attorney Seeks Class Cert. In ADA Case Against CLE Co.

By Madison Arnold · April 25, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT

An attorney with hearing loss has asked a Florida federal judge to certify a class of deaf and hard-of-hearing lawyers as part of a lawsuit accusing continuing legal education provider LawPracticeCLE...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2022 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Greenberg Traurig Lures Florida IP Pair From AkermanFlorida Pulse
  2. Sheppard Recalled As Fearless Fighter For Civil Rights In Fla.Florida Pulse
  3. Fla. Developer Must Pay $800K In Fees Over Failed $160M SuitFlorida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact