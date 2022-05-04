Judge Moves Up Auction Of Surfside Collapse Site

The Florida judge overseeing the consolidated litigation over the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse agreed Wednesday to move up the auction of the property at the request of the stalking horse...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now