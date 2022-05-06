Roe Draft Prompts Sens To Reassess Confirmation Answers

In the wake of a leaked draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, Senate Democrats questioned the veracity of justices' comments on their...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now