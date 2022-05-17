Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cozen Lands Proskauer Trusts And Estates Atty In Fla.

By Madison Arnold · May 17, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT

Cozen O'Connor has hired a new member in its Boca Raton, Florida office for its private client, trusts and estates group from Proskauer Rose LLP.

The firm announced Monday that it...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Sidley Hauls In Sports Industry Duo From O'MelvenyFlorida Pulse
  2. These Firms Are Where Summers Want To WorkFlorida Pulse
  3. E-Discovery May Need Help For Next Potential Wave Of FraudFlorida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact