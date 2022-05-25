Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

San Mateo Courts Pause Late Fees In Response To Suit

By Dave Simpson · May 25, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT

San Mateo Superior Court in California agreed Wednesday to stop trying to collect $30 million in civil assessment late fees and to stop imposing new fees while a lawsuit targeting the...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Slights Talks About Life On Del. Bench Before LeavingCourts
  2. NJ AG Ordered To Give Prosecutors' Manual To Defense AttyCourts
  3. Ga. Justice Keeps Seat On State High CourtCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact