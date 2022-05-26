Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lewis Brisbois Fights Uphill For 'Ultrahazardous' Fire Claim

By Craig Clough · May 26, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT

A California judge indicated Thursday he is leaning toward dismissing a claim from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP that a Los Angeles developer is liable for engaging in "ultrahazardous activity"...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest California legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Office Snapshot: Carlton Fields' Growing LA OutpostCalifornia Pulse
  2. Meet The Prosecutor Tapped For US Atty In Eastern Calif.California Pulse
  3. Fisher Phillips Adds Epstein Becker Employment Atty In LACalifornia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact