Troutman Pepper Adds Former Fenwick Privacy Pro In Fla.

Troutman Pepper has brought on a veteran data privacy and cybersecurity attorney in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, from Fenwick & West LLP.
Brent Hoard joined Troutman Pepper's privacy and cyber practice...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now