Nixon Peabody Announces New Real Estate Practice Leader

Nixon Peabody LLP on Wednesday revealed that Christopher Froeb will be its new real estate practice leader overseeing over 100 attorneys and professionals out of the firm's Boston office.
Froeb, who...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now