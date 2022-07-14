Biden Announces 5 New District Court Picks

President Joe Biden announced five new picks for district courts in four states Thursday, the third slate of judicial nominees the White House has released this week.
The nominees are for...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now